R. Nadal vs C. Ruud | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Final | 05.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
R. Nadal (5)
6
6
6
C. Ruud (8)
3
3
0
Rafael Nadal - Casper Ruud
Players Overview
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5525
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3940
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
3
Sets won
0
1
Aces
0
3
Double faults
1
64%
First serve in
64%
82%
Win first serve
53%
45%
Win second serve
31%
77%
Net points won
57%