R. Nadal vs C. Ruud | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Final | 05.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
R. Nadal (5)
R. Nadal (5)
6
6
6
C. Ruud (8)
C. Ruud (8)
3
3
0
Rafael Nadal - Casper Ruud

Players Overview

Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5525
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3940
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
3

Sets won

0
1
Aces
0
3
Double faults
1
64%
First serve in
64%
82%
Win first serve
53%
45%
Win second serve
31%
77%
Net points won
57%
