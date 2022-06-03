Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4 7-6(4) on Friday to progress to the women’s doubles final at the French Open.

Gauff and Pegula hit 21 winners alongside 10 unforced errors to 39 winners and 27 unforced errors from their opponents.

They secured one break in the first set – capitalising on one of the two break points they fashioned – and then took the fifth of their five match point opportunities to progress.

The result means the 18-year-old is attempting to emulate the feat achieved by Barbora Krejcikova, who doubled up at the 2021 event.

Gauff and Pegula await the winner of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko against Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, who contest the other semi-final.

It is her second appearance in a major doubles final after losing alongside Caty McNally to Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai in three sets at the US Open in 2021.

