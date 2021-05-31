The French Open has deleted a post on its Twitter feed which praised players for attending media conferences amid Naomi Osaka's press boycott.

The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment."

Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her news conference after her first round win on Sunday and was warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future Grand Slams if she failed to meet her media commitments.

The Twitter post was deleted but not before being shared widely. It drew criticism from social media users but also supportive responses.

Former doubles world number one and tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs said the post was "humiliating" for Osaka.

"I understand your attempt at making a point but this isn’t a good look," she tweeted.

"I mean, these particular players are a great look for tennis but making a player feel guilty & humiliating her is NOT a good look for a tennis fed."

She later wrote on Twitter: "Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable."

