C. Gauff vs S. Stephens | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
7
6
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
5
2
Cori Gauff - Sloane Stephens

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking64
  • WTA points1000
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
2

Sets won

0
3
Aces
0
6
Double faults
1
65%
First serve in
76%
59%
Win first serve
56%
58%
Win second serve
15%
67%
Net points won
56%

