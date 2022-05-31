C. Gauff vs S. Stephens | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
C. Gauff (18)
7
6
S. Stephens
5
2
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking23
- WTA points1886
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking64
- WTA points1000
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
3
Aces
0
6
Double faults
1
65%
First serve in
76%
59%
Win first serve
56%
58%
Win second serve
15%
67%
Net points won
56%
