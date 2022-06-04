I. Swiatek vs C. Gauff | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Final | 04.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
I. Swiatek (1)
6
0
C. Gauff (18)
1
1
Iga Swiatek - Cori Gauff

Live commentary

SWIATEK 6-1 0-2 GAUFF
It’s perhaps too early to say the tide has turned but we could at least see a match now. Gauff steps into the forecourt and crunches a forehand winner to consolidate with a game to 30.
BREAK! – SWIATEK 6-1 0-1 GAUFF
Iga has been almost perfect so far in this match – until now. The backhand misses its target twice in quick succession for the world No.1 as she offers up two break points. In the face of the first real pressure of the match she unloads too rashly n a crosscourt forehand and blazes it well wide. Gauff breaks and gets the lift she so desperately needed.

Statistics

IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
CoriGauff
United States
United States
1

Sets won

0
1
Aces
1
0
Double faults
2
75%
First serve in
67%
61%
Win first serve
46%
50%
Win second serve
46%
33%
Net points won
100%

Players Overview

IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
