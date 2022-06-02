I. Swiatek vs D. Kasatkina | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 02.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
I. Swiatek (1)
6
4
D. Kasatkina (20)
2
1
Iga Swiatek - Daria Kasatkina

Live commentary

15:10
Live comment icon
SWIATEK 6-2 4-1* KASATKINA
Swiatek holds with ease - again - and she is two games away from the final. This has all looked so easy for the Pole! What does Kasatkina have left?
15:05
Live comment icon
SWIATEK *6-2 3-1 KASATKINA
Oh dear, this could be a significant moment as Swiatek brings up three break points on the Kasatkina serve. A netted forehand sees one of them go west, but the Pole grabs it at the second opportunity as a Kasatkina forehand flies long. Are we nearing the end already with barely an hour gone?
15:03
Live comment icon
SWIATEK 6-2 2-1* KASATKINA
And that's another convincing hold from Swiatek, ending it with a pair of volleys at the net as Kasatkina couldn't pass her. You sense the Russian is looking for answers, but there don't seem to be many against Swiatek at the moment!

Statistics

1

Sets won

0
0
Aces
2
2
Double faults
2
69%
First serve in
71%
76%
Win first serve
44%
55%
Win second serve
21%
67%
Net points won
40%

Players Overview

  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2115
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

