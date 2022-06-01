I. Swiatek vs J. Pegula | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 01.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
6
6
J. Pegula (11)
3
2
Iga Swiatek - Jessica Pegula
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points7061
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2955
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
4
Aces
2
0
Double faults
1
70%
First serve in
57%
63%
Win first serve
58%
75%
Win second serve
38%
90%
Net points won
60%
Women's Singles / Quarter-final
