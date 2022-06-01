I. Swiatek vs J. Pegula | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 01.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
6
6
J. Pegula (11)
J. Pegula (11)
3
2
Advertisement
Ad

Iga Swiatek - Jessica Pegula

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2955
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
2

Sets won

0
4
Aces
2
0
Double faults
1
70%
First serve in
57%
63%
Win first serve
58%
75%
Win second serve
38%
90%
Net points won
60%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Quarter-final

V. Kudermetova (29)
V. Kudermetova (29)
4
65
D. Kasatkina (20)
D. Kasatkina (20)
6
77
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
7
6
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
5
2
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros

'No she didn't!' - Controversy over double-bounce as Swiatek wins key point

39 minutes ago

Roland-Garros

Out-of-sorts Swiatek beats Pegula to make last four

8 minutes ago

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula

Roland-Garros women - June 1st, 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 AM on June 1st, 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.