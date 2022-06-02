M. Trevisan vs C. Gauff | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 02.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
3
1
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
6
6
Martina Trevisan - Cori Gauff

Players Overview

Martina-Trevisan-headshot
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points1038
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Martina-Trevisan-headshot
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
Italy
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
0

Sets won

2
0
Aces
1
4
Double faults
2
64%
First serve in
62%
46%
Win first serve
74%
32%
Win second serve
47%
69%
Net points won
50%

Latest news

Roland-Garros

Evert reacts to Gauff's strong 'end gun violence' message on camera lens

6 minutes ago

Roland-Garros

'A little bit in shock' - Gauff beats Trevisan to set up final with Swiatek

2 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Martina Trevisan vs Cori Gauff

Roland-Garros women - June 2nd, 2022

