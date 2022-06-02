M. Trevisan vs C. Gauff | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 02.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
M. Trevisan
3
1
C. Gauff (18)
6
6
Martina Trevisan - Cori Gauff
Players Overview
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
- WTA ranking59
- WTA points1038
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking23
- WTA points1886
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
1
4
Double faults
2
64%
First serve in
62%
46%
Win first serve
74%
32%
Win second serve
47%
69%
Net points won
50%