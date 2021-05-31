World number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he might consider skipping the Tokyo Olympics if the competitions are played without spectators.

Spectators will not be allowed in from abroad, and there have already been calls for the Olympic Games to be moved or postponed from some figures in Japan.

However the Japanese government and organisers are keen for the event to go ahead, and they will decide if fans will be permitted at the games in any form. They are set to go ahead on July 23 and August 8.

"I'm planning to play the Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity," Djokovic said to the press on the eve of his 2021 French Open debut.

"If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

Djokovic is set to play American Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday evening.

