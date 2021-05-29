Tennis

French Open 2021: 'A different stratosphere' - Rafael Nadal gears up for historic 14th Roland Garros win

Ahead of the 2021 French Open we focus on the one an donly Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is looking to win his 14th title at Roland Garros, a truly historic achievement. With the help of some of the Eurosport family we look at what another success would mean for Nadal and try to put his achievement into some historical context. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:06:41, 16 minutes ago