Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Kei Nishikori on Sunday night.

The German sixth seed dominated with his serve and four aces took him through the first set, and teed him up at 2-0 with an early break in the second.

While Nishikori struggled to get a little over a third of his first serves through to win points, Zverev averaged roughly double that, and he pressed home his advantage whenever break points were forced. He quickly built his lead and kicked on to drop just a single game in the set.

Roland-Garros Zverev on time and ready for action against Nishikori 19 HOURS AGO

Zverev wins epic exchange at the net

The German continued in his excellent form, racing into a 4-1 lead after again breaking his opponent with ease, with the Japanese world number 49 struggling to keep pace.

Zverev soon closed out the match for an encouraging win to book a last-eight meeting with largely unknown quantity Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

With 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic on the other half of the draw, Zverev has a big chance of reaching his first Roland Garros final.

'I played incredible but the tournament's not over' - Zverev

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE – Serena, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev all in action YESTERDAY AT 18:36