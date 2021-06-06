Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is through to the quarter finals of the French Open after fighting back from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

The Russian is into the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time since 2011 as she chases a first ever Grand Slam title.

Following her stunning win over Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round, Pavlyuchenkova again defied the odds with another impressive display on Phillipe Chatrier.

15th seed Azarenka started the brighter of the two, breaking her opponent in the 11th game of the first set to take it 7-5.

However, Pavlyuchenkova took control after a crucial break to go 5-3 up before serving out the second set.

An out of sorts Azarenka failed to find her groove and after being broken in the first game of the decider the writing was on the wall.

Despite the Belarusian breaking back immediately, she was unable to take advantage as Pavlyuchenkova went on a 5-game run from 2-1 down to win the match in convincing fashion.

The 29-year-old will be eyeing a first ever semi-final in Paris and will face the winner of the clash between 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and 21st seed Elena Rybakina.

