The tournament director of the French Open says Andy Murray “deserves” a wildcard for this year’s tournament.

But Guy Forget admits it is not just up to him to decide, and plans to speak to Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion and his agent, before the French Tennis Federation meets next week to discuss possible wildcard entries.

Murray is currently due to go through qualifying but is proving his fitness at the Italian Open, where is playing with Liam Broady in the doubles having entered as alternates.

As a finalist in 2016, the former world number one is almost a shoo-in for a place in the main draw, but having missed much of the season due to coronavirus and a groin problem, there have been a few doubts.

"Andy is trying his best to come back," said Forget.

His knowledge and experience is so big that if he feels physically fit and he can afford to play a few matches before Roland Garros, I believe, and it is only my guess, is that he can beat probably half of the people in the main draw.

"Andy knows he is not going to pretend to play tournaments if he does not feel he cannot compete with the best guys.

"Andy also knows he can get a wildcard or even qualify and then play Nadal first round.

"He just loves the game and wants to go out to perform and win matches, so I believe if he asks for one, it is because he believes he can perform and win a few matches."

Murray, though, says he feels in good enough shape to compete at Roland Garros and at the weekend, he trained in Rome with Diego Schwartzman and Novak Djokovic, who said it felt just like “old times” and revealed his long time rival and friend, separated by just a week in age, was moving around the court well.

Organisers are due to announce wildcard selections after their meeting next week, but if they do not give one to Murray, he will have to go through qualifying for a major for the first time in 16 years.

The tournament begins on May 30

