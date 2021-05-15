Andy Murray is reportedly set to miss the upcoming French Open and switch his attention to Wimbledon and the upcoming grass-court season.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was expected to receive a wildcard for the tournament. However, the 2016 French Open finalist has decided to instead focus on the grass-court section of the calendar this summer.

Murray had been expected to accept wildcards to the Geneva or Lyon events next week. However, his name was absent from the draws when they were released on Saturday.

The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol and other tennis writers are reporting that the 34-year-old will now skip the second Grand Slam of the year.

Tournament director Guy Forget had said the former world number one "deserves" a wildcard spot for Roland Garros.

"I know that Andy entered the qualifying (rounds), I know he's practising right now in Rome, I saw him play some games and sets with Novak Djokovic," Forget told reporters.

Andy is a great player, he sure deserves one (a wildcard). It is a discussion we have to have with him and our team. We want to see him in good shape, I hope he feels well.

"He hasn't played any matches yet, which is obviously not what any player wants to do before committing to a big tournament, especially when you are going to play the best-of-five sets."

