Top seed Ashleigh Barty is out of the French Open after she was forced to withdraw from her second round match with Magda Linette through injury.

The 2019 Roland Garros champion revealed after her first round victory over Bernarda Pera that she had a "flare up" in her left hip, and the issue looked to be troubling her right from the start.

Roland-Garros Order of Play Day 5 - Norrie keeps alive British hopes, Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Swiatek in action 14 HOURS AGO

The Australian battled through pain in the opening set but dropped it 6-1 to the Pole, before receiving a medical timeout off court to receive lengthy treatment.

Though she returned to Philippe Chatrier and was able to hold serve, Barty eventually called it quits with the score 2-2 in the second set and looked dejected as she left the tournament's main court.

Her withdrawal opens up the draw further after second seed Naomi Osaka withdrew earlier in the week and leaves defending champion Iga Swiatek, who is in action later on Thursday, as the favourite to take the title.

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

Roland-Garros 'Barty is going to be tough to beat' - Wilander on former French Open champion YESTERDAY AT 16:03