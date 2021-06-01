World number one Ashleigh Barty looked far from her best but still managed to beat American Bernarda Pera in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Barty took the opening set without too many problems but she definitely was short of fluency.

And whatever fluency she had completely deserted her during the second set, where her less experienced opponent was allowed to dominate.

What was most surprising was how passive Barty looked, with Eurosport commentators Simon Reed and Annabel Croft saying it looked as if she was “in a straightjacket.”

In the deciding set she had to get the trainer on for a medical time out very early on.

Whether it was the help of the trainer or the break impacting her opponent the tide completely turned after that and she saw out the match with ease as Pera struggled to recover her form.

Barty will now face the winner of Chloe Paquet against Magda Linette.

