British number two Cameron Norrie reached the third round of the French Open for the first time with a four set win over Lloyd Harris.

The 25-year-old came from a set down to beat the South African 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 15 minutes to set up a clash with either Richard Gasquet or history chasing Rafael Nadal.

Norrie has 25 wins for the season and has now reached the last-32 in his last three Grand Slams, a performance which lifted him up to 45 in the world rankings, putting him on the edge of the seeds ahead of Wimbledon and with warm-up grass court events to come.

He started poorly against the world number 54, dropping serve in the third game with Harris holding on to take the opening set 6-4 with no further breaks.

But Norrie started his comeback in the fourth game of the second, breaking convincingly to 15 before levelling the match. He took advantage of the third set at the same stage as the second, again breaking serve in the fourth game to go ahead in the match.

From there, the Brit started solidly in the fourth and then reeled off four straight games at the end to seal his place in round three.

Nadal, chasing a record 21st major title, is the likely opponent for Norrie in the next round. The pair have already met twice this year, with the Spaniard coming out on top in straight sets at the Australian Open and Barcelona Open.

