Frenchman Corentin Moutet put in an impressively determined display of anger after losing in the first round of the French Open, hurling his racket twice as he left the court.

Moutet was embroiled in a protracted match against Laslo Djere on Court Simonne Mathieu, eventually losing 3-6 7-6 6-7 5-7 on home turf.

That prompted quite the fit of pique from Moutet.

Leaving the court, he hurled his racket about 10 metres in front of him, before seemingly seeing the error of his ways and picking it up.

However, the Frenchman was not finished there.

After getting hold of the racket, he chucked it again, its frame hitting a surface with a clang as he departed in disappointment.

