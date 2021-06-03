Elina Svitolina despatched of American Ann Li in straight sets to reach the third round of the French Open.

The fifth seed and three-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros kept alive her chances of winning a first Grand Slam title by winning 6-0 6-4.

Svitolina raced through the first set, needing just half an hour to take it 6-0 as Li struggled to find her feet playing in the second round at Roland Garros for the first time.

The Ukrainian broke in the opening game to 30 and was relentless from then on - although there were signs the former Wimbledon junior runner-up was working her way back into the match in a 10-minute fifth game, which Svitolina eventually took to secure a third break of serve after a back and forth deuce exchange.

But Svitolina found things tougher in the second set, as Li emerged from her chair looking like a completely different player.

Li got the confidence boost she needed by getting on the scoreboard straight away, before breaking to 15 and consolidating that to go 3-0 up. The American looked on course to take the match to a decider, until a visibly frustrated Svitolina broke back in the seventh game of the set - eventually solidifying that with a nervy service game to make it 4-4.

Focused restored, Svitolina broke to 15 and duly served out to secure her place in the third round, where she will take on either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Barbora Krejcikova.

