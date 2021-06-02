Serena Williams says she is motivated by the desire to win a record equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title - but knows she has to improve to do that at the French Open.

The all-time great beat Mihaela Buzarnescu to secure a third round meeting with fellow American Danielle Collins, but needed to overcome a second set blip to do that.

The Cube - 'I want to improve' - Serena on victory over Buzărnescu

Roland-Garros ‘She hasn’t lost that ability to play well when she feels in danger’ - Evert on Serena AN HOUR AGO

Williams won the opening set 6-3, before dropping the second 7-5 after threatening to come back into it. But she used all her experience to sweep side her 174th ranked opponent 6-1 in the decider.

18-time major winner Chris Evert told Eurosport after the match that she is impressed Williams is still able to raise her level for the big moments, and the player herself was asked on Eurosport’s The Cube whether she has more gears to use.

Serena WIliams survives scare to reach French Open third round

“Who knows? I was just trying and it was definitely important for me to step it up,” she said.

There were some really crucial opportunities that I missed (in the second set) and I knew in that third (set) that I couldn’t miss those again.

Mats Wilander asked Williams whether she is more driven by titles or to make any further strides in her game, but she says it is a mixture:

It’s definitely both, I definitely have that opportunity every time I step on a Grand Slam (court) - I obviously want to improve and in order to win that 24th, I have to.

The Cube: 'Serena hasn't lost that instinct' - Evert

There was one slightly more awkward moment for Williams near the beginning of the third set when she had to deal with an outfit issue. While she joked to Barbara Schett “you can’t bring that up,” she admitted it was a moment she was keen to sort out quickly.

“I was just thinking I’ve got to hit some big serves here, I really need some big serves here! No more deuce!”

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

Roland-Garros 'Mighty hard to beat!' - Serena storms to first set against Buzarnescu 4 HOURS AGO