Iga Swiatek qualified for the quarter-finals of the French Open with an impressive 6-3 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk.
The 20-year-old Pole is back at Roland-Garros as she attempts to retain her 2020 Grand Slam title, and as she is now the only top 10 player left in contention, she has emerged as a convincing favourite.
She was able to break her opponent twice in the first set as she grew into the match, and claimed a one-set advantage.
In the second set, Kostyuk appeared troubled by slight arm pain, but she was able to continue past the third game, with the scores 2-1 in her opponent’s favour.
The pair exchanged service games for the first six games, but at 3-3 Swiatek grabbed the chance of a break before holding to leave her one game from victory.
With the score at 6-3 5-3, Kostyuk gave away two match points on her serve, but the Ukrainian was able to bring the game to deuce, before pulling it back to 5-4.
Kostyuk made a valiant attempt to claw back her opponent during Swiatek’s service game, but an expert lob over the top secured victory.
