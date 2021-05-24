Britain’s Liam Broady won his first qualifier round against Jason Jung at the French Open on Monday evening in straight sets.

The 29th seed beat his Taiwanese rival 6-4 6-2, making the most of his 65% win rate on first serve, and hammering home his advantage with four break points won from seven on offer.

Broady was aided by five aces - Jung could manage just one - as he started on the front foot and continued in that manner.

Meanwhile in the women’s draw there were mixed fortunes for the two Britons.

Harriet Dart, the 31st seed, beat Switzerland’s Barbara Haas 6-4 4-6 6-1, with the Swiss failing to offer a single ace and winning just 44% of her first serves. Dart was ruthless in response, taking eight of the nine break points she forced.

Fran Jones could not follow up her Australian Open Grand Slam debut as she lost 6-1 6-2 to Vera Zvonareva.

The Russian top seed, who has previously reached the French Open quarter-finals, sent the 20-year-old Briton packing in straight sets.

Earlier this year Jones had managed to reach the first round in Australia before being knocked out.

