Hello and welcome to our live updates from day seven of the 2021 French Open as the third round action continues with a host of very big names at Roland Garros.
The French Open's first week draws to a close with three of the biggest names in action at Roland-Garros, with Britain's Cameron Norrie facing off against one of those names.
French Open 2021 order of play – Djokovic, Nadal, Norrie, Swiatek and Federer all in action
Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic plays Ricardas Berankis, Iga Swiatek takes on Anett Kontaveit, and Norrie comes up against Rafael Nadal. Oh, and Roger Federer is facing Germany's Dominik Koepfer.
Here's what to expect on Saturday in Paris with the order of play, below...
Order of Play (all courts from 10am UK time unless otherwise stated)
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)
- Barbora Krejcikova v Elina Svitolina
- Novak Djokovic v Ricardas Berankis
- Anett Kontaveit v Iga Swiatek
- Dominik Koepfer v Roger Federer
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
- Diego Schwartzmann v Philipp Kohlschreiber
- Sofia Kenin v Jessica Pegula
- Rafael Nadal v Cameron Norrie
- Coco Gauff v Jennifer Brady
COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU
- Sloane Stephens v Karolina Muchova
- Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff
- Maria Sakkari v Elise Mertens
- Matteo Berrettini v Soon-woo Kwon
Court 14
- Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara v Irina Begu and Nadia Podoroska
- Jannik SInner v Mikael Ymer
- Magda Linette v Ons Jabeur
- Caroline Garcia and Nicolas Mahut v Nicole Melichar and Ranjeev Ram
Court 7
- Marco Cecchinato v Lorenzo Musetti
- Marta Kostyuk v Varvara Gracheva
- Karolina Pliskova and Kristyna Pliskova v Monica Niculescu and Jelena Ostapenko
- Barbora Krejcikova and Filip Polasek v Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
