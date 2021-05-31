Video
Results
Football
Cycling
Olympics
All Sports
Menu
Home
Video
Results
Most Popular Sports
Football
Football Home
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Transfer news LIVE
Premier League
Champions League
Europa League
All Leagues
National competitions
Cycling
Cycling Home
Fixtures - Results
Races – Results
Tour de France
The Bradley Wiggins Show
All Competitions
Olympics
Olympics Home
Olympic Channel
Tennis
Tennis Home
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
All Competitions
Snooker
Snooker Home
Fixtures - Results
Northern Ireland Open
All Championships
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
Ford Bring On Tomorrow
Formula E
All Sports
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
All Sports
Show All
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
All Competitions
BSB
BSB Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Cricket
Cricket Home
Fixtures - Results
Cycling
Cycling Home
Fixtures - Results
Races – Results
Tour de France
The Bradley Wiggins Show
All Competitions
Darts
Darts Home
Fixtures - Results
Equestrian
Equestrian Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
F1 Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Drivers
Football
Football Home
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Transfer news LIVE
Premier League
Champions League
Europa League
All Leagues
National competitions
Formula E
Formula E Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Rankings
Fanboost
Horse Racing
Horse Racing Home
Fixtures - Results
Judo
Judo Home
Fixtures - Results
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
Ford Bring On Tomorrow
Formula E
All Sports
Olympics
Olympics Home
Olympic Channel
Rugby
Rugby Home
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
All Leagues
Snooker
Snooker Home
Fixtures - Results
Northern Ireland Open
All Championships
Speedway
Speedway Home
Fixtures - Results
Squash
Squash Home
Fixtures - Results
Superbikes
Superbikes Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Tennis
Tennis Home
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
All Competitions
Transfers
University Sports
University Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Tennis
Roland-Garros
Fixtures - Results
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Men's Doubles
Women's Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Previous winners
Tennis
Roland-Garros
French Open 2021 live score - Iga Swiatek and Kaja Juvan face off in Roland Garros first round
Follow live text commentary on the French Open first-round match between defending champion Iga Swiatek and Kaja Juvan.
Iga Swiatek | Tennis | ESP Player Feature
Image credit: Getty Images
By
Eurosport
Published 31/05/2021 at 10:12 GMT
WTA Rome
Swiatek double-bagels Pliskova with stunning Italian Open triumph
16/05/2021 AT 14:27
WTA Madrid
'A spinny forehand and big game' - What makes Swiatek so good on clay?
29/04/2021 AT 17:32
WTA Adelaide International
'Unpredictable' Swiatek a dominant force here to stay
01/03/2021 AT 10:02
Related Topics
Tennis
Roland-Garros
Kaja Juvan
Iga Swiatek
Share this article