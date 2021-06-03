Day Six of the French will see Serena Williams continue her pursuit of that elusive record 24th Grand Slam title as she faces Danielle Collins in a battle of the Americans.

High-flying Aryna Sabalenka is also in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a repeat of the recent Madrid Open semi-final.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev look to take advantage of the favourable side of the draw against Reilly Opelka and Laslo Djere respectively.

In wheelchair action, Alfie Hewett begins the defence of the title he won last year in a tough match against Joachim Gerard.

Order of Play (Singles and selected wheelchair singles) - from 10am UK time

Court Phillipe Chatrier

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]

Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]

Court Simonne Mathieu

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]

Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]

Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Court 14

Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Court 7

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]

Court 12 (Wheelchair singles)

Shingo Kunieda (JPN) [1] v Gordon Reid (GBR)

Jordanne Whiley (GBR) v Yui Kamiji (JPN) [2]

Diede De Groot (NED) [1] v Angelica Bernal (COL)

Joachim Gerard (BEL) v Alfie Hewett (GBR)

