It's also a bumper day for the Brits with Cameron Norrie, Jo Konta and Heather Watson in action across the day - but here we will focus on the main show court, which for the first time features a night game: Serena Williams against Irina Begu.
SWIATEK 6-0 5-5 JUVAN
There’s no doubt the world number 101 is relishing the task now. She unleashes another sumptuous drop shot on her way to a confident game for the loss of one point. Could she nick this set and make things very tricky for the reigning champion?
SWIATEK 6-0 5-4 JUVAN
Swiatek is doing what’s required here. She’s staying calm and content to get involved in a fight. She outlasts her opponent with a plucky hold to 30 to crank up some heat. Juvan must serve to stay in the contest.
SWIATEK 6-0 4-4 JUVAN
This set remains in the balance. There’s no doubt Juvan is causing her friend problems with some smart patterns and ability to disguise her drop shots. She digs out a hold to 30 and you do wonder if nerves played a role in the way she was dismantled in that opener.
SWIATEK 6-0 4-3 JUVAN
That’s an important hold for Swiatek. A double fault and a sublime drop shot from Juvan threaten to make things interesting at 30-30. Swiatek wins a pulsating, lengthy rally to regain the momentum in the game and then lashes a winner down the Slovenian’s left wing to nudge the board in her favour.
SWIATEK 6-0 3-3 JUVAN
All square. Swiatek blows two break points and will be particularly disappointed about missing the second as she snatched at a crosscourt return when trying to give the treatment to a weak serve. The Pole can’t regain the ascendancy from there and some fine length and timely, big serving helps Juvan to consolidate and level.
BREAK! - SWIATEK 6-0 3-2 JUVAN
What a superb response! Kaja is posing the world number nine far more problems in this set. She sees a first break point of the match snatched away by a brilliant one-two punch but when the second comes along from deuce she manages to outfox the Pole with a deft face-off at the net. Back on serve.
BREAK! - SWIATEK 6-0 3-1 JUVAN
Kaja has contributed far more already in this set but it’s still not going to be enough. She’s very much in a blockbusting rally at 30-30 but then throws in a tame dropshot that floats harmlessly into the lower part of the net. It gets worse seconds later as a double fault gifts her pal the break.
SWIATEK 6-0 2-1 JUVAN
It seems like Kaja has turned up late here, but she blows her opportunity to make an important impression on this second set. The Slovenian fires long at 0-30 and then groans in dismay as she hooks two backhands out of court to enable Iga to seal the hold.
SWIATEK 6-0 1-1 JUVAN
That will feel so much better! Juvan finally gets off the mark. Iga’s level drops with two avoidable mistakes but a low smash to back up some crunching forehands proves key as the world number 101 takes the game to love.
SWIATEK 6-0 1-0 JUVAN
Kaja finally gets a winner on the board with a raking forehand down the line to pose a question at 30-30. Swiatek responds with a lovely, wrong-footing crosscourt backhand and maintains her charge when her opponents sweeps wide off the same flank.
SET! - SWIATEK 6-0 JUVAN
A simple return winner down the line sees Swiatek break to love and help herself to a lunchtime bagel. It was as one-sided as it comes on tour. Iga flashed 10 winners while Kaja failed to clock up one. Hard to see any issues for the birthday girl as she looks to begin the defence of her title with a statement win.
SWIATEK 5-0 JUVAN
Iga complicates matters for herself with a double fault and a poorly-executed drop shot but she resorts to Plan A at 40-30 and unloads a fizzing forehand to move within a game of taking the set. One-way traffic here.
BREAK! - SWIATEK 4-0 JUVAN
That’s brutal. Who needs enemies with friends like Iga? All kidding aside, the Pole is a cut above here. She surges back from 30-0 down, claiming the double break by following up a sizzling return with an ice-cold forehand at the net.
SWIATEK 3-0 JUVAN
This is already racing away from Kaja. She’s trying to fend off the onslaught but not really able to find many solutions. Swiatek consolidates with a thumping love hold.
BREAK! - SWIATEK 2-0 JUVAN
The Swiatek forehand wreaks havoc on Kaja’s defences with a blistering drive volley teeing up two break points. The Slovenian manages to stave off both but then blazes a rushed backhand well wide after appearing to be in charge of the rally. Iga lets her off the hook with a poor return off a second serve but a clinical overhead and then a woeful backhand miss from Juvan means the No.8 seed breaks at the fourth time of asking.
SWIATEK 1-0 JUVAN
A quick-fire hold kicks things off in style for the birthday girl.
Fr-enemies
It's a battle of the best friends today but Swiatek won't be expecting any on court gifts from her pal on what is the Pole's 20th birthday. They have only met once before on tour, with Swiatek winning 2-6 6-2 6-1 at the Gippsland Trophy earlier this year.
Good morning!
Welcome to Day 2 of Roland Garros 2021. First up on Chatrier, we’ve got reigning champion Iga Swiatek against Slovenian world number 101, Kaja Juvan. The players are due on court shortly.
Order of Play - from 10am UK time
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
- Kaja Juvan v Iga Swiątek
- Alexander Bublik v Daniil Medvedev
- Denis Istomin v Roger Federer
- Irina-Camelia Begu v Serena Williams
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
- Jannik Sinner v Pierre-HuguesHerbert
- Laura Natalie Siegemund v Caroline Garcia
- Sofia Kenin v Jelena Ostapenko
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Yoshihito Nishioka
Court Simonne-Mathieu
- Alize Cornet v Harmony Tan
- Casper Ruud v Benoit Paire
- Marin Cilic v Arthur Rinderknech
- Garbine Muguruza v Marta Kostyuk
Court 14
- Sam Querrey v John Isner
- BiancaAndreescu v Tamara Zidanšek
- Nadia Podoroska v Belinda Bencic
- Lorenzo Musetti v David Goffin
Court 7
- Steve Johnson v Frances Tiafoe
- Storm Sanders v Elise Mertens
- Kamil Majchrzak v Arthur Cazaux
- Camila Giorgi v Petra Martic
Court 6
- Kiki Bertens v Polona Hercog
- Cam Norrie v Bjorn Fratangelo
- Jo Konta v Sorana Cirstea
- Mathias Bourgue v Dominik Koepfer
Court 4
- Francisco Cerundolo v Thiago Monteiro
- Hailey Baptiste v Anna Blinkova
- Sebastian Korda v Pedro Martínez
- Lara Arruabarrena v Varvara Gracheva
Court 5
- Maximilian Marterer v Filip Krajinovic
- Tommy Paul v Christopher O’Connell
- Alison Van Uytvanck v Martina Trevisan
- Tereza Martincova v Ivana Jorovic
Court 8
- Gianluca Mager v John Millman
- Juame Munar v Jordan Thompson
- Daria Kasatkina v Misaki Doi
- Zheng Saisai v Sara Sorribes Tormo
Court 9
- Kaia Kanepi v Marketa Vondrousova
- Heather Watson v Zarina Diyas
- Nikoloz Basilashvili v Dusan Lajovic
- Taylor Fritz v Joao Sousa
Court 12
- Madison Brengle v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
- Radu Albot v Federico Delbonis
- Carlos Alcaraz Garfia v Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Arantxa Rus v Mihaela Buzarnescu
Court 13
- Rebecca Peterson v Shelby Rogers
- Reilly Opelka v Andrej Martin
- Lloyd Harris v Lorenzo Sonego
- Zhi Lun v Jessica Pegula
