Tennis

French Open 2021: 'Look at the first and third set and she's a Grand Slam Champion' - Chris Evert on Madison Keys

Eurosport expert Chris Evert joined The Cube live from America to discuss the performance of compatriot Madison Keys in the first round of the French Open. Evert believes if you look at the first and third sets Keys displayed all the qualities of a Grand Slam winner but she did acknowledge that the 26-year-old has been plagued by inconsistency.

00:02:03, an hour ago