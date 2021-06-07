Maria Sakkari eased past Sofia Kenin with a relentless 6-1 6-3 win in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday afternoon in Paris.

The 17th seed Greek kicked off the upset in the first set when she broke her American rival early in the match, and did not look back, securing a 6-1 advantage on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Neither Sakkari nor Kenin succeeded with their first serve to any great extent, but the 25-year-old started to improve a little in the second set while her opponent continued to struggle, and while her first serve percentage continued to hover around just 50%, she won points on more than 80% of them.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE – Nadal, Djokovic, Swiatek in action 19 HOURS AGO

Kenin failed to offer much resistance in her service games, and the 22-year-old was broken consistently in both sets.

With the momentum with Sakkari it took little effort for her to secure another set, with Kenin only offering momentary late resistance, and sail through to the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros.

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros French Open order of play – Nadal, Djokovic, Kenin and Swiatek all in action 21 HOURS AGO