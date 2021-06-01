Top seed Novak Djokovic secured his place in the second round of the French Open in serene fashion against Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday evening.

The world number one was in very impressive form as he cantered to victory in very comfortable fashion after taking his preparation right up until the last moment at the Belgrade Open.

Sandgren threw everything at his opponent, but despite some truly incredible rallies at times, the Serb held firm and resisted his challenge at every opportunity.

Djokovic was barely troubled as he secured the comprehensive victory against the fiery American and he closed it out in one hour and 58 minutes.

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros, sporting a lurid fluorescent shirt in the baking sunshine on Philippe Chatrier, steamrollered the Australian with consummate ease to secure his place in the second round.

It was his 101st victory at the tournament he has made his own and the King of Clay never looked in any trouble as he won through in two hours and 23 minutes.

Intriguingly, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw at the 2021 edition of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

