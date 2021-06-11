In the final weekend of at Roland-Garros, Barbora Krejcikova plays Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, before Sunday sees Stefanos Tsitsipas face one of Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.
The day kicks off at 14:00 BST Krejcikova will face Pavlyuchenkova.
Then at 15:15 BST at the earliest, Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik play Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
On Sunday, Iga Swiatek and Bethani Mattek-Sands take on Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, after Tsitstipas and Nadal or Djokovic contest the men's final.
Top matches
It’s finals weekend at the French Open, with the men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles and doubles to be decided.
Krejcikova will face Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday afternoon as two outsiders get the chance to take advantage of their consistency when bigger names have fallen.
Next up on Sunday is the women’s finals between Swiatek and Mattek-Sands, against Krejcikova - possibly aiming for two titles in a weekend - and Siniakova. Then there’s the men’s singles, as Tsitsipas will battle it out with either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.
Order of play
Saturday
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 2:00 pm)
- Barbora Krejcikova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik v Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Sunday
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 2:00 pm)
- Novak Djokovic/Rafael Nadal v Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands v Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova
