More spectators will be able to attend the French Open than the 2020 event, but organisers have confirmed most night sessions will be played in empty stadiums.

Roland Garros will welcome 5,388 into the grounds between May 30 and June 8, but a planned 21:00 local time coronavirus curfew in France means no fans will be allowed in for evening sessions during that time.

From June 9, President Emmanuel Macron plans to lift restrictions further, with a curfew shifting to 23:00, meaning just one night session - on that same day - will accept crowds of up to 5,000.

Overall capacity for the day-time matches will more than double when rules ease, with 13,146 permitted and 5,000 able to watch the finals on the main court, Philippe-Chatrier, with another 5,000 on Suzanne-Lenglen to view the matches on a big screen.

The number is far higher than the delayed 2020 event, when just 1,000 could attend throughout the tournament.

Spectators from overseas will be allowed, but only people who have either produced a negative test, had a Covid-19 vaccine or suffered with the virus recently will be able to enter the grounds.

Players will be subject to strict rules themselves, with the second Grand Slam of the year following a similar principle to the Australian Open and upcoming Wimbledon in forcing participants to stay in designated hotels, without exception.

On their arrival in Paris, players will need to take a PCR test - considered to be the gold standard - and will then need to take another one every four days that they are there.

The tournament was pushed back a week from its original date in the hope that fans could attend, and barring any change in direction from the French government, it looks likely that ambition will be achieved.

