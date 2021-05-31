Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - 'How on earth?' - Pierre-Hugues Herbert sends fans wild with 'divine' drop shot

French Open 2021 tennis - 'How on earth?' - Pierre-Hugues Herbert sends the Paris fans wild with a 'divine' drop shot.

00:00:34, an hour ago