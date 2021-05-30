The French Open powered out of the blocks on day one, with Dominic Thiem suffering a huge shock at the hands of Pablo Andujar, so the second day at Roland Garros has a lot to live up to.
We’re not short of star power on Monday, with Serena Williams and Roger Federer both in action - as is last year’s winner Iga Swiatek.
How to Watch?
Roland-Garros
Roland-Garros : Men - Day 1 : Zverev - Otte
Top Matches
The number two seed shouldn’t really be described as the hors d'oeuvre, but on this occasion Daniil Medvedev is just that in his match with Alexander Bublik. It will be a good watch, but the main course is undoubtedly Roger Federer’s clash with Denis Istomin.
Federer is on the comeback trail following his injury layoff and needs to get some miles into his legs before his main aim of challenging at Wimbledon.
Potential Upset
We’ll head away from the show courts here and suggest the number 13 seed David Goffin is vulnerable in his clash with Lorenzo Musetti.
At 19, Musetti is on the rise and he showed his potential when taking a set off Stefanos Tsitsipas in Lyon last month. That sort of form would hand Goffin problems.
Brit Watch
British tennis fans - there may not be many in Paris this year - could decamp on Court 6, as Cam Norrie and Jo Konta are in action against Bjorn Fratangelo and Sorana Cirstea respectively.
Over on Court 9, Heather Watson gets her French Open quest underway against Zarina Diyas.
Next-Gen Watch
Big things are expected of Jannik Sinner, and the teenage Italian will look to make his mark in Paris.
He is seeded 18, and will need to show plenty of resolve as his opponent Pierre-Hugues Herbert will have the backing of the home crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Order of Play - from 10am UK time
Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Kaja Juvan v Iga Swiątek
- Alexander Bublik v Daniil Medvedev
- Denis Istomin v Roger Federer
- Irina-Camelia Begu v Serena Williams
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
- Jannik Sinner v Pierre-HuguesHerbert
- Laura Natalie Siegemund v Caroline Garcia
- Sofia Kenin v Jelena Ostapenko
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Yoshihito Nishioka
Court Simonne-Mathieu
- Alize Cornet v Harmony Tan
- Casper Ruud v Benoit Paire
- Marin Cilic v Arthur Rinderknech
- Garbine Muguruza v Marta Kostyuk
Court 14
- Sam Querrey v John Isner
- BiancaAndreescu v Tamara Zidanšek
- Nadia Podoroska v Belinda Bencic
- Lorenzo Musetti v David Goffin
Court 7
- Steve Johnson v Frances Tiafoe
- Storm Sanders v Elise Mertens
- Kamil Majchrzak v Arthur Cazaux
- Camila Giorgi v Petra Martic
Court 6
- Kiki Bertens v Polona Hercog
- Cam Norrie v Bjorn Fratangelo
- Jo Konta v Sorana Cirstea
- Mathias Bourgue v Dominik Koepfer
Court 4
- Francisco Cerundolo v Thiago Monteiro
- Hailey Baptiste v Anna Blinkova
- Sebastian Korda v Pedro Martínez
- Lara Arruabarrena v Varvara Gracheva
Court 5
- Maximilian Marterer v Filip Krajinovic
- Tommy Paul v Christopher O’Connell
- Alison Van Uytvanck v Martina Trevisan
- Tereza Martincova v Ivana Jorovic
Court 8
- Gianluca Mager v John Millman
- Juame Munar v Jordan Thompson
- Daria Kasatkina v Misaki Doi
- Zheng Saisai v Sara Sorribes Tormo
Court 9
- Kaia Kanepi v Marketa Vondrousova
- Heather Watson v Zarina Diyas
- Nikoloz Basilashvili v Dusan Lajovic
- Taylor Fritz v Joao Sousa
Court 12
- Madison Brengle v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
- Radu Albot v Federico Delbonis
- Carlos Alcaraz Garfia v Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Arantxa Rus v Mihaela Buzarnescu
Court 13
- Rebecca Peterson v Shelby Rogers
- Reilly Opelka v Andrej Martin
- Lloyd Harris v Lorenzo Sonego
- Zhi Lun v Jessica Pegula
- - -
