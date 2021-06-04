The French Open's first week draws to a close with three of the biggest names in action at Roland-Garros, with Britain's Cameron Norrie facing off against one of those names.

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic plays Ricardas Berankis, Iga Swiatek takes on Anett Kontaveit, and Norrie comes up against Rafael Nadal. Oh, and Roger Federer is facing Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Here's what to expect on Saturday in Paris.

Top matches

The biggest threat in the men's side of the draw is Rafael Nadal. Of course the favourite for the tournament is going to push Cameron Norrie hard, and it is difficult to see anything other than a comfortable win for the Spaniard.

The same can be said for Novak Djokovic when he faces Ricardas Berankis. In the women's draw, Anett Kontaveit stands in the way of Iga Swiatek.

Potential upset

Of course, 39-year-old Roger Federer is the overwhelming favourite against Germany's Dominik Koepfer, but there are a couple of reasons to think that the Swiss could suffer an upset in his third round match.

Federer needed four sets to defeat Marin Cilic in the second round, and also had to indulge in an argument with the match umpire after being cited for slow play. There is a suggestion that the pressure has got to Federer as he makes his return from two knee surgeries.

With inevitable questions over his age and now his fitness, his 27-year-old opponent could fancy his chances.

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie continued his impressive recent form to set up a third round match with tournament favourite Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard is of course expected to win and to do so comfortably, but Norrie will be hoping for his first win in the pair's third meeting.

Next-Gen watch

Iga Swiatek is looking to defend her 2020 title win and she will be helped by the absence and defeat of some of the biggest names such as Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka.

While she might be playing in unusual circumstances, and Anett Kontaveit is a creditable 30-ranked opponent, the 20-year-old Polish champion has shown she is able to play in the oddest atmopsheres.

Order of play, singles - Saturday 5 June - From 10am UK time

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Barbora Krejcikova v Elina Svitolina

Novak Djokovic v Ricardas Berankis

Anett Kontaveit v Iga Swiatek

Dominik Koepfer v Roger Federer

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Diego Schwartzmann v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Sofia Kenin v Jessica Pegula

Rafael Nadal v Cameron Norrie

Coco Gauff v Jennifer Brady

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Sloane Stephens v Karolina Muchova

Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff

Maria Sakkari v Elise Mertens

Matteo Berrettini v Soon-woo Kwon

Court 14

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara v Irina Begu and Nadia Podoroska

Jan SInner v Mikael Ymer

Magda Linette v Ons Jabeur

Caroline Garcia and Nicolas Mahut v Nicole Melichar and Ranjeev Ram

Court 7

Marco Cecchinato v Lorenzo Musetti

Marta Kostyuk v Varvara Gracheva

Karolina Pliskova and Kristyna Pliskova v Monica Niculescu and Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova and Filip Polasek v Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

