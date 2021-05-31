Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - Remarkable Jannik Sinner takes opening set in just 23 minutes in style

French Open 2021 tennis - The remarkable Jannik Sinner takes the opening set in just 23 minutes in style against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to triumph.

00:00:35, an hour ago