Naomi Osaka clinched a comfortable straight-sets, 6-4 7-6(4), victory over Patricia Tig to get the 2021 French Open rolling in Paris.

Osaka's pre-tournament decision to step away from her press obligations for the duration of the fortnight has got players and those in the media giving their opinions and Eurosport's Mats Wilander expressed his views pre-match . The legendary Swedish player believes she has made a bad move and would love for her to reconsider.

But the Japanese star was able to get back to action on Sunday morning as she opened proceedings on Philippe Chatrier with an impressive performance against Tig.

Osaka cruised through the opening set, taking it 6-4 without too much trouble, but her Romanian opponent refused to be dictated to and put up an impressive battle in the second.

Tig battled in doughty fashion and saved a breakpoint and a matchpoint with impressive poise to take the second set into a tiebreaker.

But the number two seed eventually took the breaker 7-4 to wrap up victory in one hour and 47 minutes.

Osaka did speak to fans as she made an on-court interview appearance after the win as she made a point of marking Mother's Day and complimenting the court.

"It's a work in progress. Hopefully the more I play the better I play," Osaka said on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I'm really glad that I won. It's a beautiful court. I've only played two matches here [on Chatrier], one before the roof and one now, so hopefully I'll keep it going.

My mum is watching so these flowers are for her. I just want to say thank you to everyone for coming out and Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in here.

In the second round, Osaka will take on another unseeded Romanian as she prepares to face Ana Bogdan, who beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-3.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand volley in her First Round match against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania during Day One of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros Image credit: Getty Images

