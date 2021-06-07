Coco Gauff cruised into the fifth round of the French Open beating Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-2.

The American was in fine form in a near-perfect performance. Gauff produced zero double faults, won 81% of her first serve points and didn’t drop a single service game.

Gauff raced through the first set in 28 minutes, taking control from the outset with an early break.

As the set progressed Jabeur’s game became littered with mistakes as Gauff expertly applied the pressure.

The second set was even more one-sided as Jabeur picked up just one game. Gauff set a blistering pace in her service games that Jabeur struggled to match and at one stage in the match the Tunisian was so deflated she gave up on a point when she skied a shot, turning her back, even though Gauff was required to return.

It is Gauff’s first quarter-final at the French Open and the 17-year-old was delighted with her performance after the match.

“I’m super happy that I was able to reach my first quarter-final. I played really well today, so I’m happy about that,” she said.

Parma gave me a lot of confidence especially on clay, it was my first title on clay.

“Coming here gave me a lot of confidence and taught me a lot how to close matches and deal with the pressure on important points.”

Gauff will be confident about her chances with several top seeds crashing out of the tournament.

Serena Williams bowed out on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka, Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka also out.

Gauff will play Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals, who is ranked below Gauff at world number 33.

