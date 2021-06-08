Alexander Zverev brushed aside Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in their French Open quarter-final clash and progressed through to the last four in fine fashion.

The sixth seed powered through to the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career and it could hardly have been more comprehensive as he only dropped two games in the final two sets.

The German never looked in any trouble at all against Davidovich Fokina, for whom the occasion appeared to be too big with Zverev brimming with confidence.

Roland-Garros French Open order of play – Nadal, Swiatek, Gauff and Djokovic all in action 44 MINUTES AGO

There were very few hiccups for the sixth seed, but at one point he was left in disbelief by a line call and proceeded to have a heated exchange with the umpire

The German immediately called his own line and declared a deep backhand from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina "out!" during a crucial point in the fourth game of the match which would have given him a key break of serve.

Lucky no injury - Fan catches racket thrown by angry Davidovich Fokina

But the umpire, the very experienced and respected Brit, Alison Hughes, did not see it the same way after coming down from her chair and walking over to find what she believed to be the mark on the red clay.

Zverev was absolutely furious with the verdict and demonstrated his frustration with an outburst which delayed the match.

"No, no, no! It's here! No!" exclaimed Zverev when the mark was pointed out to him by Hughes, who made the observation that it was not a full mark.

No, no, no, no! No, no way, no! How is that not out? How?!

"I never complain about much - if you say it's in or out I always agree. But how do you call this in? I know you say it is in, but it is not!"

It is far from the first time Zverev has had a run in with an umpire at this year's Roland Garros. Last week, he made it three matches in succession with a delay at the start

Zverev will next take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals with the trio all fancied by some to make a run to the final at Roland Garros.

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

Roland-Garros 'No way, no! How?!' - Livid Zverev can't believe umpire decision in heated dispute AN HOUR AGO