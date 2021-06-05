Roger Federer would have wowed the fans, if there were any for the evening match at the French Open, as he produced a round-the-net stunner to win a wild point.

The Swiss superstar was taking on Dominik Koepfer in their third-round match in the late evening slot on Court Philippe Chatrier with no fans inside the stadium.

Federer would have had the spectators on their feet with a quite outrageous sliding effort to curl a shot round the net with his opponent unable to get it back in play.

It was a quite ridiculous shot from the 39-year-old eighth seed, who is aiming to win his 21st Grand Slam title in Paris this fortnight.

"Oh he's got the point!" exclaimed Simon Reed, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

How on earth?!

Eurosport expert Miles Maclagan added: "He's got it! Anywhere in the court will do."

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw in what is an intriguing prospect.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev with the trio not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

