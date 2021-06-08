Tamara Zidansek won through to the French Open semi-finals for the first time after a 7-5 4-6 8-6 win over Paula Badosa , who had a big issue with the umpire.

In a topsy-turvy match which had 15 breaks of serve, Zidansek looked nervy early on and was broken twice by the Spaniard - but the world number 85 fought back and went on to claim another inspired win.

Badosa was left unsettled during a changeover after a fiery exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos. She was given an informal warning for, in his view, receiving coaching from up in the stands.

It was an accusation from Ramos which she strongly disputed, and her side of the conversation at the changeover was as follows:

"I did nothing!

"No, what are you talking about? I'm watching at him [her coach].

"What are you talking about? Why do you invent?

"I don't know...

"What are you saying, dude?

"I'm watching at him [the coach]."

The momentum was now with the Spaniard and she broke again before holding her serve to level the match.

In a tense decider, Badosa began well and broke Zidansek in the opening game and then held her serve.

Both players then held their serve for the next seven games before Zidansek seized two match points and took the second win to seal her place in the semi-finals.

---

