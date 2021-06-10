Tamara Zidansek was forced to shush her own team in her box during her French Open semi-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for fear of a coaching violation.

Impressively aware of the implications of having her team cross the line in terms of offering her coaching from the stands, Zidansek put her finger to her mouth to make it abundantly clear that she did not want to hear from them at a crucial point in the opening set.

The 23-year-old was spoken to by the umpire at a changeover due to her team being somewhat over the top and, quick to address the fear of potentially receiving a coaching violation, the Slovenian took swift action.

Roland-Garros 'The perfect start' - Zidansek breaks Pavlyuchenkova in opening game of semi-final AN HOUR AGO

Eurosport expert Jo Durie, a semi-finalist herself at Roland Garros back in 1983, gave her assessment on commentary.

"It's hard being a supporter as well, isn't it? Particularly in a semi-final of a Grand Slam," Durie said.

But they keep shouting out, they are so enthusiastic!

Chris Bradnam added: "They've been told, haven't they!"

Durie replied: "They have! There they are. The coach and the sports psychologist."

'The perfect start' - Zidansek breaks Pavlyuchenkova in opening game of semi-final

It is not the first case of a coaching violation presenting itself as an issue at Roland Garros this year. Indeed, in the previous round and against Zidansek, Paula Badosa was left unsettled during a changeover after a fiery exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos.

'I did nothing!' - Badosa furious with umpire over coaching violation

She was given an informal warning for, in his view, receiving coaching from up in the stands. It was an accusation from Ramos which she strongly disputed, and her side of the conversation at the changeover was as follows:

"I did nothing!

"No, what are you talking about? I'm watching at him [her coach].

"What are you talking about? Why do you invent?

"I don't know...

"What are you saying, dude?

"I'm watching at him [the coach]."

'That was impeding!' - Was this unfair from Pavlyuchenkova against Rybakina?

---

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

Roland-Garros Zidansek ready for huge semi-final against Pavlyuchenkova at Roland Garros 2 HOURS AGO