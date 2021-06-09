Novak Djokovic set up a mouthwatering French Open semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal after he beat Matteo Berrettini but there were some heated moments.

Djokovic beat Berrettini 6-3 6-2 6-7 7-5 in their last-eight encounter in Paris but after squandering a match point he kicked an advertising hoarding in anger before then letting out a huge roar after finally closing out the match in dramatic fashion.

Eurosport commentator Chris Bradnam commented, referring to the curfew chaos and delays and then Djokovic's emotions: "Have you ever seen a reaction like this? Look what it's done to the world number one."

Roland-Garros 'Look what it's done to him!' - Furious Djokovic kicks board after match point slip 2 HOURS AGO

The final evening session of the clay court Grand Slam had spectators for the first time with 5,000 fans able to watch the last-eight encounter at Roland Garros - but with a curfew set for 11pm CET.

'I'm in shock!' - Djokovic and Berrettini leave court as fans stay despite curfew

But after Berrettini won a third set tie-break to take the match into a fourth set, fans did not heed the instructions to leave the stadium to be in accordance with the curfew in place as a condition of their attendance.

As such, the players then left the court to attempt to ensure that the fans would promptly exit Court Philippe Chatrier. The stands were eventually cleared and play was able to resume.

When play did get back underway, a very emotional Djokovic - who kicked an advertising hoarding in frustration and let out several roars - closed out the win.

'Wow!' - Watch Djokovic's wild reaction to reaching semis after curfew chaos

An amusing moment early on saw the match halted amid a chorus of boos from other fans when a group of spectators strolled in very late with their shopping in tow to delay proceedings.

'Where have they been?' - Djokovic made to wait as fans boo latecomers

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, struggled to find the funny side as he was preparing to serve while trying to make his mark on the opening set.

The other spectators inside Court Philippe Chatrier let their feelings known with loud booing as the fans eventually settled down and Djokovic was finally able to serve.

Victory for Djokovic sees him through to the semi-finals for the 11th time at Roland Garros and two wins away from becoming only the third man in history to win all four Grand Slams on two occasions.

A Nadal v Djokovic clash in the last four will be an encounter fans will love and it is a repeat of last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

Highlights: Djokovic beats Berrettini in wild late match with curfew drama

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

Roland-Garros Djokovic sets up Nadal semi after curfew chaos in Berrettini clash 2 HOURS AGO