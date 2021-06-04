Tennis

French Open: 'No way!' - Underarm serve at break point down? Alejandro Davidovich Fokina nails it against Casper Ruud

'No way!' - An underarm serve at break point down? Alejandro Davidovich Fokina nails it against Casper Ruud.

00:00:28, an hour ago