There was a very strange point during the third set of Novak Djokovic's French Open quarter-final clash with Matteo Berrettini in front of returning fans.

The final evening session of the clay court Grand Slam had spectators for the first time with 5,000 fortunate fans able to watch the last-eight encounter at Roland Garros.

During a tense and entertaining third set, Djokovic showed all his incredible athleticism and defensive ability to somehow retrieve a seemingly lost cause at full stretch.

But as the ball came over to Berrettini, the Italian inexplicably decided not to play the shot properly, thinking perhaps that the ball had bounced twice - which it had not.

"Oh no!" exclaimed Eurosport's Chris Bradnam, on commentary at the time.

He's asking if Djokovic got it up - and he did. What went on there?!

Arvind Parmar added: "He just took his eye off the ball and switched off!

"I mean, it doesn't matter if Djokovic has got up to this or not, you play this. He clearly got it up anyway. He's just completely mistimed it."

Earlier, an amusing moment saw the match halted amid a chorus of boos from other fans when a group of spectators strolled in very late with their shopping in tow to delay proceedings.

'Where have they been?' - Djokovic made to wait as fans boo latecomers

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, struggled to find the funny side as he was preparing to serve while trying to make his mark on the opening set.

In rather comical fashion, the excitement over fans returning hit a bump when a group strolled in very late with their shopping to delay proceedings.

"Where have they been?" wondered Bradnam. "How can they be late? It's the first time crowds have been allowed in for the late match! They've been shopping!"

Djokovic slices shot into stands, delighted fan claims it

The other spectators inside Court Philippe Chatrier let their feelings known with loud booing as the fans eventually settled down and Djokovic was finally able to serve.

Victory for Djokovic will see him through to the semi-finals for the 11th time at Roland Garros and two wins away from becoming only the third man in history to win all four Grand Slams on two occasions.

'Amazing' Nadal shot leaves Schwartzman scratching his head

A Nadal v Djokovic clash in the last four would be an encounter fans would love and it would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

In the quarter-finals, Djokovic will next take on ninth seed Matteo Berrettini, after the Italian was handed a walkover due to Roger Federer withdrawing from the tournament

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

- - -

