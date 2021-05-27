Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the draw at the 2021 French Open.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev with the quartet not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

A mouth-watering projected quarter-final line up could see Djokovic v Federer, Nadal v Andrey Rublev, Zverev v Thiem and Tsitsipas v Medvedev.

Roland-Garros French Open talking points: Will Nadal and Swiatek repeat? How will Federer fare? YESTERDAY AT 07:43

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The world number one and Australian Open champion will take on Tennys Sandgren in his opener, while Nadal will face Alexei Popyrin. Second seed Medvedev will face Alexander Bublik, Dominic Thiem will take on Pablo Andujar and Federer will await a qualifier.

On the women's side there are a number of fascinating early encounters and routes to the final stages.

In the first round, Naomi Osaka will open against Patricia Maria Tig and Serena Williams will face Irina-Camelia Begu.

A projected quarter-final line up could present the following encounters: Ash Barty v Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin v Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams v Aryna Sabalenka and Bianca Andreescu v Naomi Osaka.

Best of 2020: Watch the moment 'superstar' Swiatek wins French Open

Men's draw

Women's draw

- - -

Roland-Garros Nadal has 'peace of mind' but room for improvement, says coach 25/05/2021 AT 15:07