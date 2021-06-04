Serena Williams came through the challenge of facing compatriot Danielle Collins in their third-round match at the French Open.

After receiving a very warm welcome to Court Philippe Chatrier for the afternoon encounter, the 39-year-old put on a very impressive performance to progress through to the fourth round.

Collins threw everything she could at the seventh seed, but it was never quite enough and she suffered breaks of serve at crucial points in both sets to come up short.

It was a performance from Williams that Eurosport's Mats Wilander praised after the match and he said she is very much a "dangerous" prospect to her remaining rivals in the draw.

Williams found herself under the cosh at 4-1 down in the second set after winning the first but produced an inspired resurgence to storm back and take the match in clinical fashion.

At all the big moments in the match, Williams produced what was necessary to come through and she closed out the impressive win in one hour and nine minutes.

The American will next take on 21-year-old Elena Rybakina in the fourth round as she eyes a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

- - -

