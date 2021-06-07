Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Absolutely colossal!' - Jannik Sinner overpowers Rafael Nadal with 'monster hit'

French Open tennis - 'Absolutely colossal!' - Jannik Sinner overpowers Rafael Nadal with a 'monster hit' at Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:33, 2 hours ago