Andrey Rublev somehow won an incredible point against Jan-Lennard Struff but the seventh seed went on to suffer a shock defeat at the French Open.

The Russian was expected to be an outside candidate to get to the final stages of the tournament in Paris but this was a fairly disastrous opening defeat.

Having battled his way back from two sets down against the unfancied German, Rublev could not complete the comeback as he slumped to a hugely disappointing loss.

But there was at least a moment to savour as he won one of the finest points of the tournament so far with some quite phenomenal defensive tennis.

Struff dominated the exchange throughout, yet Rublev was somehow able to come out on top with a huge roar to the crowd as the fans got to their feet.

"Oh, come on!" came the roar from the Eurosport commentary box.

Utterly ridiculous tennis. How has Struff not won that point?

Coming when it did, at a crucial point in the third set, fans may have felt as though the epic point could have spurred Rublev on to victory.

However, it did not work out at all for the Russian and it was Struff who secured his place in the second round at Roland Garros.

