Coco Gauff looks set for a very bright future in tennis but the red mist descended during her French Open quarter-final with Barbora Krejcikova.

After losing a first set tie-break which could have gone either way, the 17-year-old imploded as the match quickly ran away from her on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

At 0-3 and 0-40 on her serve, the American gifted her opponent an untimely double fault and followed it up by smashing her racket into the clay repeatedly.

“Oops, well I never condone racket smashing but right now she needs to do something to change this,” said Jo Durie on Eurosport commentary.

Gauff was handed a warning by the chair umpire as she quickly slipped 5-0 behind. After another errant forehand failed to find the court, Durie continued: "She literally cannot get a ball in court at the moment."

The American looked to be down and out, but mounted a commendable mini fightback before Krejcikova eventually came through 7-6(6) 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

It was Gauff’s first appearance in the last eight at a major. She still has three more opportunities to win a Slam before she turns 18, a feat that would equal that of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Steffi Graf.

Martina Hingis holds the record at 16 years and 117 days when she beat Mary Pierce to win the 1997 Australian Open.

- - -

