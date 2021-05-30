Tennis

French Open tennis - Gilles Simon wins incredible rally with round-the-net stunner against Marton Fucsovics

French Open - Gilles Simon wins an incredible rally with a round-the-net stunner against Marton Fucsovics.

00:01:45, 31 minutes ago